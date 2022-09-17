Head to Head Review: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) versus Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PDC Energy pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PDC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.86 billion 3.24 $522.31 million $12.64 4.94 Shell $272.66 billion 0.74 $20.10 billion $9.50 5.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. PDC Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.9% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PDC Energy and Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Shell 0 0 6 0 3.00

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $86.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.02%. Shell has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Shell.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 44.67% 47.13% 22.57% Shell 10.70% 17.39% 7.38%

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Shell on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 3,500 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

