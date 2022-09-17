HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.36 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.43, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.