HEdpAY Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $11,192.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
HEdpAY Coin Profile
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.
HEdpAY Coin Trading
