Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.86

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.86 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.44). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.39), with a volume of 294,598 shares trading hands.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £433.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.24.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Henderson Far East Income

In related news, insider Nicholas George purchased 9,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,449.49).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

