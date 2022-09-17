Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $273,737.64 and $2,807.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.02041010 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102690 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00828230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Buying and Selling Hertz Network
