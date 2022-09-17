Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $261,501.72 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.