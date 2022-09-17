HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0346 on Top Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. HEX has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $5.53 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
