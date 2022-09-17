Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 59 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.09. The stock has a market cap of £303.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,180.00. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.12%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

