HODL (HODL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HODL (HODL) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, HODL has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HODL coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $18,038.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00172280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00288766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00757920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00614649 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00264214 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,962,618,306,178 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

