HollyGold (HGOLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,059.00

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. HollyGold has a market cap of $788,627.35 and $18,059.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,522,788 coins. HollyGold’s official website is www.holly.gold. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HollyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.