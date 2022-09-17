Homeros Price Tops $0.0045 (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $13.78 million and approximately $87,366.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.02028576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

