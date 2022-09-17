HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $366.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. On average, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

