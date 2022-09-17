HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insider Activity

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

