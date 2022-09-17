Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.52 and traded as high as $18.72. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 380,381 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $813.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also

