Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $61,700.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

HZN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

