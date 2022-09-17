Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $69,337.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 93.3% higher against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030306 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

