Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Cap of $128.84 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $128.84 million and $1.14 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

