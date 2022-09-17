HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001992 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $43.99 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

