Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Tops $707.20 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $707.20 million and $10.45 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $4.61 or 0.00022980 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

