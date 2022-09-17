HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.63 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $160.63 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,165.94 or 1.01224467 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00101704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00831537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

