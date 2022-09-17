HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Head-To-Head Comparison

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HUYA and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HUYA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 4 3 1 0 1.63 Sportradar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $4.84, suggesting a potential upside of 68.64%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than HUYA.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.78 billion 0.38 $91.57 million $0.12 23.92 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 4.70 $14.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares HUYA and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 1.77% 1.67% 1.34% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HUYA beats Sportradar Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.