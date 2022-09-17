Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $311,199.11 and $5,985.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
