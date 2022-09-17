Hydro Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $309,158.50 and $4,324.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.02041010 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102690 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00828230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
