HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $39,993.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars.

