HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $15.13 Million

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $39,993.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065830 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

