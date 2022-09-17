Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.80 ($5.92). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.80 ($5.92), with a volume of 54,200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 13.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.07) (($0.07)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of €2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.