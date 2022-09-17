Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.80 ($5.92). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.80 ($5.92), with a volume of 54,200 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 13.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
About Idaho Strategic Resources
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.
