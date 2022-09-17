Idavoll Network Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network launched on December 13th, 2020. Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll is a cross-chain DAO platform, that provides a toolbox to create, manage, democratize and monetize your decentralized community. Telegram | Github “

