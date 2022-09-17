Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $78,112.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,635,227 coins and its circulating supply is 59,708,392 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idena is idena.io.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

