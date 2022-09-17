iEthereum (IETH) Market Capitalization Tops $512,203.99

iEthereum (IETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a total market capitalization of $512,203.99 and approximately $118.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.75 or 1.00830210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00831803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iEthereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

