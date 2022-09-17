IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Reaches $830,752.92

IG Gold (IGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $830,752.92 and $703.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.62 or 0.02153311 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,091.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

