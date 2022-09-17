Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Shares of Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as low as C$11.70. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 2,527 shares changing hands.
Income Financial Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.
Income Financial Trust Company Profile
Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.
Further Reading
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.