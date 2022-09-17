Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,933.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $323,950.40 and $46,933.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

