Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54. The company has a market cap of C$153.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Marc Manasterski bought 12,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

