Insider Buying: Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Buys £48,375 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,875 ($22.66) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,890.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,760.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,687.50. Compass Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

