Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Acquires 5,728 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 5,728 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.16 ($24,016.63).

Molten Ventures Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON GROW opened at GBX 339.20 ($4.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £518.98 million and a PE ratio of 182.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 541.56. Molten Ventures Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 315.60 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,184 ($14.31).

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.