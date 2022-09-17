Insights Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,703.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 156.7% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $23,703.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.74 or 0.02838204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00825087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network’s total supply is 293,329,608 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is insights.network.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

