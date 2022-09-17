Instadapp Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,631.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Instadapp has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Instadapp has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $69,631.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Instadapp Coin Profile

Instadapp was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

