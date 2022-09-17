Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

PODD opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.61 and its 200-day moving average is $240.65. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 190.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 18.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

