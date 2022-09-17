International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.74

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.74 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 93.80 ($1.13). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 242,260 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.74. The stock has a market cap of £192.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58.
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
