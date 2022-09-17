Internet Computer Price Tops $6.27 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $32.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00031199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00091705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00081929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007949 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,301,591 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer. The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform. Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services. The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

