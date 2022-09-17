Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PDBC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.