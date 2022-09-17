Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lazard by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Lazard Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

