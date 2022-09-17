Investors Buy Large Volume of ImmunityBio Call Options (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 578% compared to the average volume of 462 call options.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 30.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 24.3% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 5.8 %

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

