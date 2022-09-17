Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,052.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $9.78 million and $1,052.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Invictus Hyperion Fund
Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.