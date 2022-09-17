Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

