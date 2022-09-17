Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $417.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

About Invivyd

