Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Invivyd Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $417.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.
About Invivyd
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invivyd (IVVD)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.