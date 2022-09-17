IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) General Counsel Sells $27,667.84 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.64. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.