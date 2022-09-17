Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director A B. Krongard Sells 115,000 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $10,453,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

