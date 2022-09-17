iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 203,530 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 61,740 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 311,136 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,345,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $136.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.69.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

