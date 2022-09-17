iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.37

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.37 and traded as low as $26.36. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 45,456 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

